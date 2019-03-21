The Miz on Ronda Rousey's Shoot Videos: 'Everything's Working About It'

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Many have criticized Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey since her shoot promo on professional wrestling earlier this month, but don't count WWE Superstar The Miz among them.

When asked about the viral video in an interview with TMZ Sports, he praised Rousey for getting people to talk about the WWE: "She's making noise, she's making headlines and you're talking about her, so everything's working about it. ... It's WrestleMania season. You do whatever you have to do to get people watching ... right now, she's doing exactly that."

In a vlog for her Ronda on the Road YouTube series, Rousey addressed a heel promo she cut on Raw and then proceeded to "break kayfabe" by mentioning the scripted nature of WWE:

"It wasn't a promo. [WWE] gave me other things to say I didn't f---ing say it. It's not a promo. It's not an act. I'm not going out there and doing their f---ing act anymore, I'm going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but f--k 'em.

Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I'm going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. 'Ohhhh don't break kayfabe Ronda!' Wrestling is scripted. It's made up. It's not real. None of those b----es can f---ing touch me. The end."

After breaking into the WWE last year as a beloved babyface, Rousey became an object of the WWE Universe's derision due to Becky Lynch's emergence as one of the most popular Superstars in the company. As a result, Rousey and the WWE decided to embrace the reaction by turning her heel.

In addition to her intense promos, Rousey has taken her aggression out on officials, security guards and even Dana Brooke, who she tapped out in mere seconds on Monday's episode of Raw.

The Miz knows a thing or two about blurring the lines between reality and storylines, as he went viral in his own right in a 2016 edition of the now-defunct Talking Smack:

Miz went off on then-SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan and called him a coward for having to retire due to head and neck injuries. That promo went a long way toward re-establishing Miz as one of the top heels in the business.

Rousey is doing something similar with her promos and, as The Miz can attest, it's been awesome.

