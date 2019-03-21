Figure Skater Eunsoo Lim Accuses Mariah Bell of Slashing Her with Ice Skate

NICOLAS DATICHE/Getty Images

Korean figure skater Eunsoo Lim has accused U.S. counterpart Mariah Bell of intentionally slashing her with her ice skate.

Per TMZ, the 16-year-old's agent told the Agence France-Presse that Bell, 22, appeared to deliberately cut her at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday:

"Lim was slowly skating on the edge of the rink after completing her turn. Mariah Bell, who was scheduled to rehearse after Lim, suddenly kicked and stabbed Lim's calf with her skate blades.

"Mariah Bell didn't apologize to Lim Eun-soo after the incident and instead continued to rehearse for her routine."

It's said Lim required medical treatment afterwards for a gash on her leg.

The agent also said Bell has been "bullying" her for several months while the pair have been training together in Los Angeles.

Lim has approached the Korea Skating Union to request a formal investigation into the matter, which Bell is yet to comment on.

Lim was able to compete and sits fifth in the standings after the short program, having scored 72.91 for this routine:

Bell is one place behind her in sixth.

The competition in Saitama, Japan, runs through to Sunday. The ladies' free skate, which will determine the final standings, takes place on Friday.