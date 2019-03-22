Teams on Upset Alert in Day 2 of the 2019 NCAA Men's Tournament

0 of 4

It's Bracket 101 to choose at least a few No. 11 and No. 12 seeds to win their first-round games.

The No. 11 seeds in the NCAA men's tournament have won 51 times in 136 opening matchups, according to NCAA.com, good for a 37.5 percent win rate.

The No. 12 seeds are not far behind with a 34.6 percent win rate. Just five times in the past 34 years has at least one 12th seed failed to advance beyond the first round.

Not surprisingly, in our Day 1 upset alert article, we focused exclusively on the two No. 5 seeds and two No. 6 seeds that were in action.

Day 2 is a bit trickier.

Buffalo and Iowa State both look like No. 6 seeds that are not only safe bets to win their opening game, but also legitimate candidates to make a deep tournament run.

As a result, we have widened our scope a bit to include a pair of No. 4 seeds that should be anything but comfortable as the tournament get underway.