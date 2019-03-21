Teams on Upset Alert in Day 1 of the 2019 NCAA Men's Tournament

0 of 4

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's Bracket 101 to choose at least a few No. 11 and No. 12 seeds to win their first-round games.

The No. 11 seeds in the NCAA men's tournament have won 51 times in 136 opening matchups, according to NCAA.com, good for a 37.5 percent win rate.

The No. 12 seeds are not far behind with a 34.6 percent win rate. Just five times in the past 34 years has at least one 12th seed failed to advance beyond the first round.

In other words, the No. 5- and No. 6-seeded teams are clearly on upset alert.

Four of those teams will be in action Thursday, so let's take a closer look at the higher-seeded teams who will be trying to fend off upsets.