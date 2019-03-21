UFC Fight Night 148 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 6

John Locher/Associated Press

It's been an odd road of late for Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.

The celebrated kickboxing world champion stormed into the UFC in 2012 after just five bouts in other shows. His first fight: a thrilling first-round head-kick knockout of Dan Stittgen. The die was cast, it seemed.

Wonderboy won eight of nine en route to a welterweight title shot with champ Tyron Woodley. And there is where the proverbial tables began to turn.

Woodley is known for his plodding, defense-oriented bouts. Thompson not so much. But that's what happened for 25 minutes before judges ruled the contest a draw. The remaining audience members were roused from their slumber and sent home.

A rematch with Woodley, which Thompson lost, was no better. A win over Jorge Masvidal reminded fans that Thompson is if nothing else a master craftsman, even if it didn't deliver the fireworks everyone hopes to see from him.

And then there was the loss to Darren Till. Check out the chorus of commentary from fellow fighters, media and fans if you need a refresher.

In summary, Thompson has been short on offense lately. Given that he's known for offense, he needs to show out Saturday at UFC Fight Night 148 against a similarly dynamic fighter in Anthony Pettis. In terms of its action potential, it feels like the UFC is lobbing Thompson a softball and saying: "OK, buddy. Hit this."

Those are the stakes for Saturday's main event, going down with the rest of the card from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Our predictions team (Nathan McCarter, Jeremy Botter and myself, Scott Harris) is here to give you breakdowns and picks for each of the six bouts on the main card. Let's get it on.