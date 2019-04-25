Projecting Where Damien Harris Will Land After Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With the first round of the NFL draft complete, many intriguing players remain on the board for teams. One of them is Alabama Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris.

Below, we'll project where Harris will end up in the draft. But first, what is Harris bringing to the table?

The 22-year-old spent much of his time in a platoon at Alabama, given the number of incredibly talented backs to come through the program, but Harris made the most of his opportunities.

In his four seasons with the Crimson Tide, Harris rushed for 3,070 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 52 receptions for 407 yards and two scores.

In his sophomore and junior seasons, Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards. As a senior, he posted 876 yards. Not bad for player who shared the field with Bo Scarbrough, Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris in his college career.

And Harris takes pride in his time at the school.

"Being a running back at the University of Alabama is something to take very serious, something I take a lot of pride in," he said in March, per Scott Bair of NBC Sports. "To be listed with some of the greats to come from this school is an honor. It's truly special, and it's humbling."

It would be a shock if Harris lasted past the second day of the draft. He's far too talented to drift beyond that, especially with plenty of teams needing depth at the position.

Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans need running-back upgrades. And most teams need depth, with a few in particular like Washington, the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons who may look to solidify the depth chart behind their starters.

So there is no shortage of potential suitors.

Harris should hear his name come off the board Friday. The Buccaneers could look at him as early as the No. 39 pick, and it's hard to see him dropping any lower than the Eagles at No. 57.