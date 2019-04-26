Projecting Where Bryce Love Will Land After Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2019

BERKELEY, CA - DECEMBER 1: Bryce Love #20 of the Stanford Cardinal warms up before the 121st Big Game between Stanford and the University of California Golden Bears played on December 1, 2018 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)
David Madison/Getty Images

Stanford running back Bryce Love remains on the board after the first day of the NFL draft on Thursday, as expected, and the question becomes: Which teams are logical landing spots for the talented offensive weapon? 

But first, what does he bring to the table?

Love, 21, looked like a potential first-round pick after his junior season, rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns. That earned him the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back, and he was second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind only quarterback Baker Mayfield, now of the Cleveland Browns.

Had he declared for the draft last offseason, he almost assuredly would have been selected in the first two rounds. Instead, he's likely to slip into the third day of the draft. 

Injuries were Love's downfall. An ankle setback kept him hobbled throughout a senior season that saw him rush for only 739 yards and six touchdowns. And his draft stock took a major plunge after he tore his ACL in the team's final regular-season game. 

It's possible a team could snag Love in the later rounds to add depth. But for teams in need of an upgrade, Love could be an amazing value in the later rounds once he's fully healthy.

A number of franchises would be wise to address the running back position, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. Other teams could use depth, like Washington, the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons, to name a few. 

Love is a projected Day 3 selection, so it's anyone's guess where he will come off the board. A team could look at Love in the later rounds as a potential platoon with the guy they already have in place.

