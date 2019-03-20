Willian Wants to Stay at Chelsea but Says Blues Have Not Offered Him a New Deal

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Willian has said he is happy to sign a new deal with Chelsea but does not know if the club wish to retain him.

The Brazil international has 12 months of his current deal remaining at the end of the season and the player has stated his clear desire to stay at Stamford Bridge.

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, Willian said he is waiting to learn what the Blues have in store for him.

"I have one year left, but of course I want to play for this club. I don’t know if they want me, but of course I want to continue here. This club is very special to me. I won titles here, I have the affection from the fans and from the people that work in the club. I feel comfortable to stay. I am happy when I play well and score goals. I can give a different light."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Brazilian arrived from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and quickly became a fan favourite with his hard-working displays laced with skill.

Per Johnson, Manchester United reportedly tracked the player during Jose Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring the busy attacker.

Willian told BT Sport in January he believes his future remains at Chelsea after scoring in a 2-1 win against Newcastle United:

The player has featured regularly for coach Maurizio Sarri during his first season in charge at the Bridge.

Willian has played 37 times in the Premier League and Europe this term, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.

With only a year left on his contract, Chelsea will have to decide to either grant Willian his wish or cash-in on a transfer fee.

The two-time Premier League winner will have plenty of admirers if his services come up for auction in the summer.