Robert Kraft Files Motion to Keep Video of Sex Act from Hidden Camera Concealed

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses the crowd during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally for the team, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Los Angeles Rams are to play the Patriots in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots Patriots owner Robert Kraft is taking legal action in an attempt to prevent law enforcement from publicly releasing the video of Kraft allegedly soliciting prostitution that was taken from inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

TMZ Sports reported the news:

"Kraft's attorneys—and attorneys for the other suspects—filed jointly Wednesday morning to get a protective order which would prevent law enforcement from releasing any evidence gathered in the investigation. That includes the hidden camera footage from inside Orchids of Asia [Day] Spa in Jupiter, FL.

"As we reported, cops placed cameras inside the spa and say they have video of Kraft making two visits to the spa. Cops say it includes footage of two women 'manipulating his genitals.'"

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

