USA vs. Ecuador: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States are set to play Ecuador in an international friendly in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

Gregg Berhalter took managerial control of the hosts last December, and the former U.S. international has overseen wins against Panama and Costa Rica without conceding.

Ecuador should provide a tougher test for the Americans, but Berhalter has called-up a strong squad featuring his European-based talent, blending with his MLS players.

Like the USA, the visitors were disappointed to miss out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but former boss Hernan Dario Gomez has returned to manage the team. He previously coached Ecuador for five years.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT (Friday)

TV Info: ESPN2, Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: WatchESPN, Univision NOW (U.S.)

Odds: USA: 5-4, Ecuador: 21-10, draw: 12-5

Preview

The long road back to redemption has begun for the USA. A new coach was finally appointed last year and the Americans can get on with the business of long-term improvement.

Berhalter has been a prominent coaching figure in his homeland, and the 45-year-old had playing experience in England with Crystal Palace and in Germany with 1860 Munich.

The USA have drifted over the past 12 months. Berhalter has the essential mix of knowledge of the MLS and European football that's required on the international stage.

The former Columbus Crew boss is ready to bring experimentation to his selection as he searches for a formula that consistently works.

According to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, Berhalter said he will be attempting to develop chemistry against Ecuador.

"This is the beginning phases and we want to test it and we want to see how it looks. When you’re looking at a profile of Michael Bradley or Will Trapp, a very controlling player, and you have the dynamic guy next to him in Tyler [Adams] who can come inside and still be influential from that position, we think it’s exciting and we want to take a look at it. It may not work exactly how we have planned and we’ll have to adapt. But I think in theory it’s something worth trying."

Per Blum, Berhalter added he will not select DeAndre Yedlin in his defence, opting for the Newcastle United player to feature in midfield. The 25-year-old has been the regular right-back for the Magpies in the Premier League this term, but his national team boss believes he is better used higher up the field.

The Ecuadorian team are unbeaten in their last five. Gomez has taken the reins after departing his coaching role with Panama, and like Berhalter, his mandate will be about the development of the next generation.

Ecuador recently shocked their continent to win the 2019 South American Under-20 Championship, finishing above Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay to claim the prestigious youth title.

The future looks good for Gomez and his young side, with Enner Valencia continuing to add experience to the forward line.

This friendly will act as a useful barometer for both nations. The USA are attempting to find a shape that works for them, with Ecuador in the process of integrating an exciting new dynamic to their squad.