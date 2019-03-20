Kyrie Irving Will 'Definitely' Sit 'Some' Celtics Games Before 2019 NBA Playoffs

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

With the Boston Celtics all but assured a playoff spot, Kyrie Irving is going to be smart about how much he plays down the stretch.

Per The Athletic's Jay King, Irving addressed his plan for the final three weeks of the regular season.

"I'm definitely taking some games off before the playoffs," Irving said. "It just makes no sense to put emphasis on these regular-season games when you know you're gearing up for some battles coming in the playoffs."

