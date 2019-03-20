Video: Jihad Ward Accidentally Breaks Colts Facility Wall Throwing Medicine Ball

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 16: Jihad Ward #51 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates during the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 16, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts' workout facility is under renovation after defensive lineman Jihad Ward underestimated his own strength.

As seen in the following video from the Colts' official Twitter account, Ward put a hole in the wall at the team facility when he threw a medicine ball at it:

Ward appeared to be preparing for a workout and looked mortified by the damage his medicine ball toss caused. While Ward stood with his hand over his mouth, another person at the facility appeared to get a good laugh out of the situation.

The Oakland Raiders selected Ward in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Illinois, but they parted ways with him after two seasons. Following a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys, Ward joined the Colts last season.

In just six games, the 6'5", 295-pound lineman registered four tackles, three sacks and six quarterback hits for the Colts in 2018 before suffering an ankle injury in October that ended his year.

Ward has a chance to be a big part of Indy's defensive line rotation in 2019, and based on the Colts finding humor in his medicine ball miscue, there aren't any hard feelings about the damage he caused.

