Calvin Ridley's Brother Riley Drafted by Bears; Reunites with Roquan Smith

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

There will be multiple Ridleys catching passes in the NFL during the 2019 season.

The Chicago Bears selected Georgia's Riley Ridley with the No. 126 pick of the 2019 NFL draft Saturday. He is the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, a first-round pick during last year's draft.

The elder Ridley impressed in his first year out of Alabama and tallied 64 catches for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season. He thrived alongside Julio Jones, frequently taking advantage of single coverage and finding the end zone as a big-play threat.

Riley Ridley will look to live up to the expectations that will come with his name after he turned the corner during the 2018 campaign for the Georgia Bulldogs.

He had a combined 26 catches for 456 yards and four touchdowns in his first two collegiate seasons, but he finished the 2018 campaign with 43 catches for 559 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the Bulldogs in all three categories.

His ability to deliver in marquee matchups surely stood out to NFL evaluators. It started during the 2017 season, when he posted six catches for 82 yards in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game loss to his brother's Crimson Tide, and it continued in 2018 with a touchdown against LSU and a score in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

Ridley also finished with five catches for 61 yards in the Sugar Bowl against Texas.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com broke down Ridley's game and praised his ability to work through contact and battle for contested catches despite a lack of game-breaking speed. He suggested the Georgia product's sure hands and toughness "should make him a better pro than college player with an upside of WR2."

The Bears hope that's the case and Ridley helps lead them to the playoffs during the 2019 campaign as a reliable weapon in their aerial attack.

He joins a receiving corps led by Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, while he will also reunite with former Georgia teammate Roquan Smith, who the Bears selected eighth overall in the 2018 draft.