Chargers Draft Jerry Tillery No. 28; Notre Dame DT Coming Off Shoulder Surgery

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 26, 2019

EVANSTON, IL - NOVEMBER 03: Jerry Tillery #99 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish participates in warmups prior to a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on November 3, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Notre Dame defeated Northwestern 31-21. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery with the 28th pick of the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday.

The 6'6", 295-pound Tillery posted seven sacks in 2018 and amassed 12.5 sacks and 133 tackles during his four-year collegiate career.

Tillery has impressed numerous draft analysts. Of note, Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus called him the draft's best interior pass-rusher:

Rotoworld also reported that Tillery tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine compared to his peers:

SPARQ-x is defined by playerprofiler.com as "an approximation of Nike's SPARQ Rating (acronym it stands for: Speed, Power, Agility, Reaction and Quickness), a project started in 2004 to create a standardized test for athleticism similar to an SAT test for athletes."

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  4. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  5. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  6. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  7. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  8. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  9. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  10. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  11. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  12. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  13. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  14. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  15. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  16. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  17. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  18. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  19. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  20. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

Right Arrow Icon

While Tillery sports eye-opening athletic attributes, the ex-Fighting Irish lineman is arguably the 2019 draft class' most interesting and inquisitive prospect.

Pete Sampson of The Athletic provided reasoning:

"Tillery has already studied racial inequality in South Africa and did a hedge fund internship in Ireland. He sat with the late Father Ted Hesburgh on a recruiting visit. He did yoga with University President Rev. John Jenkins and head coach Brian Kelly. Last fall break, Tillery went to New York with Brandon Wimbush and visited the Museum of Modern Art. When he gets the time, a trip to Australia is probably next, spurred by a chance to see something new and inspired by his love of tennis.

"To pass the time between workouts at EXOS in Phoenix, Tillery has hit the city's art museum and botanical garden. He's reading in his free time, working through F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Beautiful and Damned, as much a conscious literary choice as the fact it was in a bookstore's $5 bin."

Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic also referenced a study-abroad program in Tokyo and trips to Germany, Canada and Hawaii.

Tillery does not have a spotless resume. He committed an unspecific team rules violation and was suspended for Notre Dame's 2016 Fiesta Bowl. Furthermore, he was seen kicking a USC Trojans player in the head and stomping on another opponent's foot in the same game.

Tillery apologized for his actions in a statement released on Twitter. He hasn't accrued any on- or off-field flags since.

Tillery could become a force for the Chargers. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com already thinks highly of the 22-year-old, giving him an "instant starter" grade on his scouting report. We'll see whether that prediction comes to fruition soon.

Related

    Top Players Left After Round 1

    Tap through for the top players on Matt Miller's big board 👇

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Top Players Left After Round 1

    Tap through for the top players on Matt Miller's big board 👇

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Jerry Tillery: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Jerry Tillery: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Tracker: Updates on Every Draft Day Trade

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Trade Tracker: Updates on Every Draft Day Trade

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyler Murray: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kyler Murray: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report