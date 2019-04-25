Chargers Draft Jerry Tillery No. 28; Notre Dame DT Coming Off Shoulder Surgery

Chargers Draft Jerry Tillery No. 28; Notre Dame DT Coming Off Shoulder SurgeryApril 26, 2019
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery with the 28th pick of the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday.
Pro Football Focus @PFF
PFF's Top 10 players for today's 2019 #NFLDraft: 1. Kyler Murray, QB 2. Nick Bosa, Edge 3. Quinnen Williams, DI 4. Jonah Williams, OT 5. Josh Allen, Edge 6. Byron Murphy, CB 7. Jerry Tillery, DI 8. Jeffery Simmons, DI 9. Greedy Williams, CB 10. Dwayne Haskins, QB
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Big news for #NotreDame DT Jerry Tillery, a potential 1st rounder, after his appointment with top shoulder doctor, Peter Millett in Vail: Tillery is ahead of schedule in his rehab from March 6 shoulder surgery & fully expects Tillery to be ready for full activities in early July.
Robert Mays @robertmays
Jerry Tillery to the Chargers is my favorite pick of the first round. Which makes it two straight years for the Chargers after landing Derwin James last year.
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
LOVE that pick for the Chargers, who are stacked, but have issues in the trenches.
The 6'6", 295-pound Tillery posted seven sacks in 2018 and amassed 12.5 sacks and 133 tackles during his four-year collegiate career.
Tillery has impressed numerous draft analysts. Of note, Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus called him the draft's best interior pass-rusher:
Rotoworld also reported that Tillery tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine compared to his peers:
RotoUnderworld @rotounderworld
Top DL Prospect SPARQ-x Scores: 1. Rashan Gary: 136.9 2. Trysten Hill: 125.7 3. Renell Wren: 124.2 4. Kevin Givens: 118.9 5. John Cominsky: 118.5 6. Albert Huggins: 117.2 7. Christian Wilkins: 115.6 8. Khalen Saunders: 115.0 9. Jerry Tillery: 114.0 10. Anthony Nelson: 112.0 https://t.co/c2A7L8ogKt
SPARQ-x is defined by playerprofiler.com as "an approximation of Nike's SPARQ Rating (acronym it stands for: Speed, Power, Agility, Reaction and Quickness), a project started in 2004 to create a standardized test for athleticism similar to an SAT test for athletes."
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
While Tillery sports eye-opening athletic attributes, the ex-Fighting Irish lineman is arguably the 2019 draft class' most interesting and inquisitive prospect.
Pete Sampson of The Athletic provided reasoning:
"Tillery has already studied racial inequality in South Africa and did a hedge fund internship in Ireland. He sat with the late Father Ted Hesburgh on a recruiting visit. He did yoga with University President Rev. John Jenkins and head coach Brian Kelly. Last fall break, Tillery went to New York with Brandon Wimbush and visited the Museum of Modern Art. When he gets the time, a trip to Australia is probably next, spurred by a chance to see something new and inspired by his love of tennis.
"To pass the time between workouts at EXOS in Phoenix, Tillery has hit the city's art museum and botanical garden. He's reading in his free time, working through F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Beautiful and Damned, as much a conscious literary choice as the fact it was in a bookstore's $5 bin."
Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic also referenced a study-abroad program in Tokyo and trips to Germany, Canada and Hawaii.
Tillery does not have a spotless resume. He committed an unspecific team rules violation and was suspended for Notre Dame's 2016 Fiesta Bowl. Furthermore, he was seen kicking a USC Trojans player in the head and stomping on another opponent's foot in the same game.
Tillery apologized for his actions in a statement released on Twitter. He hasn't accrued any on- or off-field flags since.
Tillery could become a force for the Chargers. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com already thinks highly of the 22-year-old, giving him an "instant starter" grade on his scouting report. We'll see whether that prediction comes to fruition soon.
Top Players Left After Round 1
Tap through for the top players on Matt Miller's big board 👇