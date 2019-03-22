What's Left for Zion Williamson to Show NBA Scouts in the NCAA Tournament?

1 of 5

Chris Seward/Associated Press

Power, quickness, agility and explosiveness define Williamson's game and fuel his effectiveness. A whopping 74.1 percent of his field-goal production comes from transition (52 baskets) or finishes at the rim in the half court (134 baskets).

Williamson has relied heavily on athletic plays. Scouts would ideally like to see more skill plays from him, as he's made 13 shots out of isolation in 29 games and is 5-of-24 on open jump shots and 2-of-9 off the dribble.

Shooting is the obvious hole in Williamson's game (he's 17-of-54 from three this season). He'd pull further away from his competition for the No. 1 overall pick by making some jumpers over the next few weeks. If nothing else, that could raise optimism regarding his shooting development.

Even in the post, where he ranks in the 99th percentile in points per possession, he's relatively predictable. That hasn't helped college defenders hold Williamson in check, but NBA opponents will quickly learn and adjust to his preference for getting to his left hand.

He's made only two shots all season turning over his left shoulder. He's 16-of-22 shooting over his right shoulder, often using just his legs and strength to rise above and through his man.

If Williamson wanted to show off, he'd flash more counters and other skill plays that highlight ball-handling moves for shot creation and outside touch for shot-making.