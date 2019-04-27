David Sills Signs with Bills as UDFA After Not Being Picked in 2019 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

David Sills went from quarterback prodigy to college disappointment under center to star college wide receiver.

Now he'll get to see if he can make it happen as a pro after his agent announced the former West Virginia wideout will sign with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, per NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Sills recorded 65 receptions for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior season with the Mountaineers, earning All-Big 12 honors and making the Associated Press All-American third team.

A middle school prodigy as a quarterback, Sills famously gave a verbal commitment to USC as a seventh-grader.

He decommitted from USC in high school and landed with West Virginia, where he began as a quarterback.

After losing a quarterback battle and struggling to find playing time at quarterback as a freshman, Sills transferred to El Camino College for one season.

Sills came back to West Virginia in 2017 and finally switched his position to receiver full-time.

"As good as he is, I think he's so far from what he could be," former West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said, per Chase Goodbread of NFL.com. "He does things naturally, but as far as technique, he was behind last year. I'm not sure he really knew what he was doing, but he was catching touchdowns."

Sills put together solid but not great numbers at the combine, running a 4.57-second time in the 40-yard dash while measuring in at 6'3" and 211 pounds.

Buffalo is taking Sills on the idea that he's a project with immense goal-line potential. His 33 touchdowns over the last two seasons are a strong indicator of his ball skills near the end zone, and his 37½-inch vertical highlighted some of his athletic gifts.

The Bills are one of the best teams for Sills to join if he is looking to make a 53-man roster at the end of the preseason. Their receiving corps lacks depth behind Zay Jones and John Brown. They only had two players with more than 400 receiving yards in 2018.