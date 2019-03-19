Toby Alderweireld Casts Tottenham Future in Doubt Amid Manchester United Rumours

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has said he is not looking beyond this season, placing his future in the capital in doubt.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Tuesday, the Belgian ace said he was focused on the rest of the campaign with Spurs, but would not clarify his future plans (h/t Tom Kershaw of the Independent).

"There’s a lot to play for this season. And in the end I have a year contract left at Spurs, so I don’t look further than this season. Other things I don’t know. I am very happy at Spurs, so we will see what the future brings. I still feel very fit. I think I played a lot of minutes this season so I showed that I am fit – I don’t feel 30, I feel younger. So as I said, I am very happy and I just try to watch game-by-game. This season there is a lot to play for so I will give my best for that."

According to Darren Lewis of the Mirror, Manchester United could swoop for the centre-back in the final two weeks of next summer's transfer window. The player has a clause in his current deal which allows him to depart Spurs for £26 million during the final 14 days of the window.

Per Lewis, Juventus and Barcelona reportedly want the Belgium international, but United are positioning themselves to keep Alderweireld in the Premier League.

The defender would be a huge loss to Spurs, but the north London side will be content to take a fee for a player who has a year to run on his contract and is the wrong side of 30.

United have been desperate to add a top-class centre-back for over a year, and the Spurs man could be an experienced fit for their current needs.

Victor Lindelof has started to develop after a slow start to life at Old Trafford, but the Sweden international would thrive with a player like Alderweireld by his side in partnership.