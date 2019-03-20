Video: Watch Kevin Durant Explore San Francisco Culture with UNINTERRUPTED

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Playing for the Golden State Warriors over the past three seasons has given Kevin Durant a unique opportunity to explore the diverse culture around Northern California.

UNINTERRUPTED's new video series Fly By, a co-production of Thirty Five Ventures and Alaska Airlines, follows Durant as he travels around San Francisco to provide a handy guide for iconic locations to visit:

Mister Jiu's has earned rave reviews since its opening in April 2016. Bon Appetit rated it the third-best new restaurant in America one year into its existence thanks in part to the combination of applying "San Francisco's ingredient-obsessed, hyper-seasonal, cure-it-yourself ethos ... to the canon of Chinese food that [executive chef Brandon Jew] grew up with and later studied in Shanghai."

Durant also highlighted Hyde Street Studios, a recording home for artists ranging from Green Day and Dead Kennedys to Tupac, George Clinton and Lost Dog Found.

In addition to being a future Hall of Famer on the basketball court, Durant is building a business empire. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been at the forefront of technology capital investments dating back to his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now, Durant is able to use his platform to give fans a handy visual guide to potential destinations they might want to visit in the Bay Area.