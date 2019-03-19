Report: Prosecutors Offer to Drop Robert Kraft's Solicitation Charges in Florida

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Florida prosecutors have reportedly offered to drop the solicitation of prostitution charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft if he admits he would have been proven guilty had the case gone to trial.

According to Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal, prosecutors have offered the same deal to other men charged with solicitation of prostitution in the Florida sting. If Kraft takes the deal, he will reportedly have to complete an education course about prostitution, complete 100 hours of community service and undergo screening for sexually transmitted diseases.

Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation after he was allegedly caught on camera paying for and receiving oral and manual sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, in January, including once on the morning of the Patriots' AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per Beaton (h/t NBC Sports Boston), the deal prosecutors offered to Kraft is considered "unusual."

According to ESPN.com, police said Kraft is one of 200 people who engaged in sex acts at Florida massage parlors that were the focus of a prostitution sting.

The 77-year-old Kraft has not spoken publicly about the charges against him, but his spokesperson did say they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."

Kraft had been scheduled to appear in court March 28, although his attorney, Jack Goldberger, said Kraft would not have to attend.

Since buying the Patriots in 1994, Kraft has won 10 AFC championships and six Super Bowls, making him one of the most successful owners in major American sports history.

Kraft could be subject to a fine and suspension by the NFL depending on the outcome of his case.