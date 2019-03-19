Giants Rumors: Quinnen Williams Had Dinner with NY; Will Also Meet with 49ers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Quinnen Williams #92 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after sacking Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs (not pictured) in the first half during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, one of the top prospects in the 2019 NFL draft class, reportedly had dinner with New York Giants representatives Monday night.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided an update Tuesday on Williams, who's also expected to meet with the San Francisco 49ers:

The 21-year-old Alabama native won the 2018 Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman in college football. He registered 71 total tackles, including 19.5 for a loss, along with eight sacks across 15 games for the Tide.

He bolstered his stock with a strong showing at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.83-second 40-yard dash after measuring in at 6'3'' and 303 pounds.

In February, Williams said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk) he wasn't concerned about where he landed in the draft.

"It's not really important to me to go No. 1," he said. "I just really want to go. I'm just blessed to be in this draft class with these guys and meeting these top athletes and stuff like that. I'm just really not thinking about going No. 1, No. 2. I just want to be the best player that I can be for that team that I'm on and just create my craft."

All signs point toward him landing inside the top 10 when the first round takes place April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, though. The Niners own the second pick, while the Giants are in the sixth slot.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller rated Williams as the second-best prospect in the class behind only Ohio State Buckeyes edge-rusher Nick Bosa on his latest big board.

He'd be an immediate starter in either New York or San Francisco, and he'll probably end up meeting with at least a couple more teams in the top 10 during the draft process.

