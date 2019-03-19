Video: Conor McGregor Wants Shares in UFC Company for Being in Co-Main Event

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor has said he is ready to fight in the UFC once again if he is given "his rightful shares in the company."

Speaking about a potential bout with Donald Cerrone, the Irish superstar said he is willing to return to the Octagon if he is given a slice of the UFC.

MMA writer Mike Pendleton shared a video of Notorious confirming his thoughts:



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.