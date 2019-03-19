Video: Conor McGregor Wants Shares in UFC Company for Being in Co-Main Event

Video: Conor McGregor Wants Shares in UFC Company for Being in Co-Main EventMarch 19, 2019
John Locher/Associated Press
Conor McGregor has said he is ready to fight in the UFC once again if he is given "his rightful shares in the company."
Speaking about a potential bout with Donald Cerrone, the Irish superstar said he is willing to return to the Octagon if he is given a slice of the UFC.
MMA writer Mike Pendleton shared a video of Notorious confirming his thoughts:
Mike Pendleton @MP2310
VIDEO: Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) discusses being in the co-main event, says he’d do it if the UFC gave him his “fair share of the company” https://t.co/YqGatmHXy5
