TMZ: Ex-UM Gymnastics Coach Scott Vetere Fined; Had Sex in Public with Student

Former University of Michigan gymnastics coach Scott Vetere was fined Monday after getting arrested in October for having sex with an 18-year-old member of the Michigan gymnastics team in public.

According to TMZ Sports, the 39-year-old Vetere was charged with misdemeanor indecent or obscene conduct in public, which carried a maximum jail sentence of 90 days. Instead of serving jail time, Vetere reached an agreement with prosecutors.

Vetere was suspended by Michigan after his arrest, and he later resigned from his position.

