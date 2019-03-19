TMZ: Ex-UM Gymnastics Coach Scott Vetere Fined; Had Sex in Public with Student

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Detailed view of the Michigan Wolverines logo and Air Jordan brand logo on the shirt of a fan during the Big Ten Championship game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Penn State defeated Wisconsin 38-31. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former University of Michigan gymnastics coach Scott Vetere was fined Monday after getting arrested in October for having sex with an 18-year-old member of the Michigan gymnastics team in public.

According to TMZ Sports, the 39-year-old Vetere was charged with misdemeanor indecent or obscene conduct in public, which carried a maximum jail sentence of 90 days. Instead of serving jail time, Vetere reached an agreement with prosecutors.

Vetere was suspended by Michigan after his arrest, and he later resigned from his position.

                        

