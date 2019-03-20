Germany vs. Serbia: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

Germany welcome Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday, with the hosts ringing the changes after the omission of several senior players.

Die Mannschaft manager Joachim Low faces two matches in quick succession, and he has announced he will no longer select Bayern Munich stars Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng for his squads.

Instead, a number of young prospects have been included, with Lukas Klostermann and Niklas Stark in line for their first senior caps.

Serbia will field a side packed with energy and experience, and they will offer the new-look Germany a stiff test at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Mix (UK); ESPN3, Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK); WatchESPN, Univision NOW (U.S.)

Odds: Germany: 4-9, Serbia: 7-1, draw: 39-10

(Odds via Oddschecker)

Preview

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Getty Images

Low has taken the brave step of multiple changes as he attempts to relight the fire in the German camp.

After effectively ending the international careers of three of his regular squad members, the coach has put his faith in some of the country's burgeoning starlets.

Leroy Sane failed to make the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after an outstanding campaign for Manchester City last term, but the forward is likely to be handed a regular starting role from now on.

The Bundesliga is full of youngsters chomping at the bit, and the time has come for a number of them to make the step up.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Getty Images

According to Karolos Grohmann of Reuters (via MailOnline), Low explained his thinking for the four-time world champions:

"We now face a new time, a new challenge. I have to give the team the feeling that we fully trust them. We have to give them the chance to develop, take over more responsibilities and also during a rough patch offer them solutions when they make mistakes so they have the trust to go into the next months."

Germany were humbled in Russia last summer, as they failed to make it out of the group stage. This was followed up by relegation in the UEFA Nations League.

Low has held on to his job during these difficult times, and the 59-year-old has come up with a progressive selection to combat the team's malaise.

Andre Penner/Associated Press

Serbia arrive in Lower Saxony in fine fettle. The Eagles are unbeaten in their last six outings in the Nations League and have registered three clean sheets.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has developed into one of the most talented all-round midfielders in Europe, but he has struggled to recreate his best since the World Cup.

The Lazio star has scored just three goals and provided three assists in Serie A and Europe this term.

Despite saying goodbye to household names, Germany are well-placed to overturn their recent slump.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Getty Images

Low is lucky to have several young players who could develop into world-class entities before the next qualification period for the 2022 World Cup.

The upcoming 2020 European Championship campaign will be a testing time for the Germans, but the growing pains will be essential during the latest transition.

Germany begin their Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Sunday.