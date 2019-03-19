Report: Kentucky HC John Calipari to Donate $1M Received from Facebook Series

James Crisp/Associated Press

Kentucky head men's basketball coach John Calipari is set to donate $1 million he received as part of a Facebook Watch series last year.

According to Tom Schad and Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Calipari was paid $1 million for access to his team during the filming of Inside the Madness: Kentucky Basketball. Rather than pocketing the money, Calipari intends to put it toward several different charities.

The coach discussed his decision in the following statement provided to USA Today:

"In a perfect world, some of the money we made from the Facebook series would have been distributed to our players. Our rules simply won't allow it. Instead, I'm proud of how they chose to allow themselves to be part of doing something that would make a difference in the lives of so many other people through charitable donations."

Of the $1 million, Calipari said more than $600,000 will be donated to nonprofit organizations, including the Jimmy V Foundation. Also, $141,000 was used for debt relief for 19 students in Kentucky's College of Education and another $100,000 went toward "an educational fund that will distribute money to relieve college debts of staff, managers and former players who have made a difference in our programs at Massachusetts, Memphis and Kentucky over the years."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.