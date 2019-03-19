Kevin De Bruyne 'Incredibly Excited' to Join Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he's "incredibly excited" to join Roc Nation Sports, the management company founded by rapper Jay-Z.

De Bruyne announced the new link up on Twitter on Tuesday. Roc Nation Sports already represents Belgium team-mate and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku:

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng and Golden State Warriors guard Kevin Durant are also among the athletes to have joined Jay-Z's agency in recent years.

Roc Nation Sports also welcomed its newest recruit:

De Bruyne, 27, became City's record signing when he joined the club from Wolfsburg for £54 million in August 2015. Aymeric Laporte (£57 million) and Riyad Mahrez (£60 million) have since surpassed that fee, but De Bruyne remains arguably the most valuable player at the Etihad.

The former Chelsea playmaker becomes the biggest football presence on the books at Roc Nation Sports and adds another substantial Premier League presence to their list of clients. De Bruyne was previously represented by J&S International.

He also becomes the latest Manchester-based addition to their roster after United defender Eric Bailly recently signed. The Ivory Coast international was congratulated on Instagram by team-mate Lukaku.

City have thrived despite his absences, and they lead the Premier League on goal difference. They're also set to face Tottenham Hotspur in this season's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and will meet Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Football writer Ives Galarcep joked Jay-Z may struggle to incorporate his Premier League addition into his lyrics:

In signing De Bruyne, Roc Nation Sports has added one of world football's elite stars, who is tied to City until 2023 after he signed a five-and-a-half-year contract in January 2018.

Injuries have restricted De Bruyne to only 23 appearances in all competitions this season. The Belgian has missed City's last three games, but Pep Guardiola recently said his star would be fit to return to the fold after the international break.