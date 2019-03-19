La Gazzetta: Inter Considering Paulo Dybala-Icardi Swap; Eyeing in Edin Dzeko

Claudio Villa./Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly considering offering Mauro Icardi for Juventus star Paulo Dybala in a swap deal and are also interested in Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia, Calciomercato), Inter have "already initiated contact" with Dzeko as they are "well aware" that Icardi will move on this summer.

They are also said to be considering using Icardi as a makeweight for Dybala, whom Inter director Beppe Marotta is a big admirer of from his time with Juventus.

