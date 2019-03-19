Video: Maurice Harkless Hangs on Net, Blocks Shot with His Foot vs. Pacers

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Few things are more important on the basketball court than effective footwork.

Portland Trail Blazers swingman Maurice Harkless took things to an entirely different level during Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers at the Moda Center.

Harkless pulled himself up using the net and blocked Domantas Sabonis' shot after the whistle with his foot. It was impressive enough that he should be credited with an official block even if it was well after the play.

The Trail Blazers are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and could play the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in the second round if the standings hold.

Golden State may have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins on a Monstars-like roster, but best of luck countering someone who can block a shot with his foot come playoff time.