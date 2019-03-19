Video: Maurice Harkless Hangs on Net, Blocks Shot with His Foot vs. Pacers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 18: Maurice Harkless #4 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Indiana Pacers on March 18, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Few things are more important on the basketball court than effective footwork.

Portland Trail Blazers swingman Maurice Harkless took things to an entirely different level during Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers at the Moda Center.

Harkless pulled himself up using the net and blocked Domantas Sabonis' shot after the whistle with his foot. It was impressive enough that he should be credited with an official block even if it was well after the play.

The Trail Blazers are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and could play the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in the second round if the standings hold.

Golden State may have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins on a Monstars-like roster, but best of luck countering someone who can block a shot with his foot come playoff time.

