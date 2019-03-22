NBA Power Rankings: Giannis, Bucks Finally Losing Grip on Top Spot?

1 of 14

Last week's rankings in parentheses.

30. New York Knicks (30)

Where does Mario Hezonja's game-sealing block and staredown of LeBron James rank on the all-time list of the Knicks' iconic moments? A spot above, or below, Willis Reed hobbling out of the tunnel in Game 7 of the 1970 Finals?

In a season with little to get juiced about, Hezonja's play on Saturday, which secured a 124-123 win (New York's only one in March so far), was a welcome shot of excitement. And, in all seriousness, considering the parties involved and the circumstances, it has to at least rate as one of the least likely Knicks highlights ever.

29. Phoenix Suns (26)

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s season is over, thanks to surgery on his left thumb that'll keep him out for 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A 20-point scorer since the All-Star break, Oubre Jr. should factor into Phoenix's long-term plans...if it can afford to match what should be a substantial offer sheet in restricted free agency.

And rather than discuss the Suns languishing waaaaaaaaay down at the bottom of the West, let's all delight in the return of Jimmer Fredette, who signed a two-year deal with the Suns, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

Get ready for him and Devin Booker to drill a million threes and make up the worst defensive backcourt in NBA history next year.

28. Dallas Mavericks (27)

All we do is (rightly) celebrate Luka Doncic around here, but he's quietly had some free-throw issues of late that come about as close to worrisome as anything in his game gets. He split a pair with 1.9 seconds left in regulation of Monday's overtime loss to the Pelicans. A 2-of-2 trip could have secured a one-point win. That follows another miss from the charity stripe in last Thursday's loss to Denver, which allowed Nikola Jokic's buzzer beater to win the game instead of tie it.

When you're tanking, misses that produce losses aren't so bad. And, really, it's hard to make the case that a player with as much confidence and ahead-of-the-curve poise as Doncic will spend his career missing big foul shots. But it's only fair to ding him after a season of praise.

The Mavs are 1-10 in March, which isn't great. But Dirk Nowitzki passed Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list this past week, which is.

27. Chicago Bulls (28)

Maybe all the tough love, extra practices and hard-assery from head coach Jim Boylen actually worked. At the very least, we can say there's been real progress in Chicago from a team-harmony standpoint. The Bulls have gone from a planned mutiny to Zach LaVine offering to pay Boylen's fine (incurred for his ejection against the Clippers).

The Bulls went 2-2 this week and, more importantly, seem to be sticking together.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (29)

Collin Sexton's run continues, driven by a tweaked shot selection that aligns much more snugly with the profile of a high-efficiency scorer.

Before the All-Star break, Sexton took 19.3 percent of his shots from three-point range. Since: 36.7 percent. He's also cut his mid-range attempts substantially, as only 5.5 percent of his points have come from the mid-range area since the break. Before that cutoff, Sexton got 27.5 percent of his points on mid-rangers.

Sexton has scored at least 23 points in each of his last seven games (the most consecutive 23-plus point games by a rookie since Tim Duncan), but the way he's gotten them matters far more for his development.

Cleveland beat Detroit and Milwaukee this week after defeating just five playoff teams all season beforehand, which warrants a climb.