NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket 2019: Results, Seeds, Reaction and Analysis

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

RALEIGH, NC - FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Muffet McGraw of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish high-fives Arike Ogunbowale #24 during in the second half of their game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Reynolds Coliseum on February 18, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Notre Dame won 95-72. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

The 64-team field for the 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament was unveiled Monday.

The defending champion Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Louisville Cardinals, Baylor Lady Bears and Mississippi State Bulldogs occupy the four No. 1 seeds. Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State are all looking to return to the Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

Here are each of the four regions in the tournament bracket.

       

2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Albany

      

Greensboro

       

Chicago

       

Portland

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

