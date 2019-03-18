Ameer Abdullah Reportedly Re-Signs with Vikings; Had 1 Carry in 2018

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings maintained some depth at the running back position Monday when they reportedly re-signed Ameer Abdullah.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the news.

The Nebraska product appeared in 10 games during the 2018 campaign for the Vikings and Detroit Lions but had just one carry for one yard. He did have three catches for 28 yards and is someone who could work into third-down packages for Minnesota.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

