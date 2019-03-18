Ameer Abdullah Reportedly Re-Signs with Vikings; Had 1 Carry in 2018

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings maintained some depth at the running back position Monday when they reportedly re-signed Ameer Abdullah.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the news.

The Nebraska product appeared in 10 games during the 2018 campaign for the Vikings and Detroit Lions but had just one carry for one yard. He did have three catches for 28 yards and is someone who could work into third-down packages for Minnesota.

