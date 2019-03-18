Draymond Green: People 'Want to Make Themselves Believe' Warriors Are Beatable

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Even as the Golden State Warriors looked vulnerable at times this season, they remain confident in their ability to bring home another championship.

Forward Draymond Green discussed the mindset with about one month left in the regular season, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

"People want to make themselves believe that we’re beatable, and I don’t blame anyone for that. You should believe that we’re beatable and that you can beat us. But at the end of the day, in a seven-game series, you’ve got to go out four times and prove that. And until someone proves that, they can think what they want."

There are certainly other talented teams across the NBA, but it's clear the Warriors will be the favorite until someone eliminates them.

According to Vegas Insider, Golden State currently has 4-9 odds to win the NBA title, meaning a $9 bet would only return $4 for a win. The Milwaukee Bucks, who have the best record in the league at 52-18, are the next closest team at 7-1 in the latest odds.

As good as the Warriors have been while winning three of the last four titles, fans on the outside have been hoping for some sort of crack that could lead a different team to win a championship. This seemed to come true earlier in the year during a locker room feudbetween Green and Kevin Durant, but it apparently wasn't enough to stop this juggernaut.

"Everybody hopes that something like that would tear us apart," Green said of the November fight. "But the fact of the matter is it’s not."

Over the last four games, the Warriors have wins over the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, arguably the three top contenders in the Western Conference. The squad showed that when it plays at its best, few teams can compete.

"The most important thing about it all is that everybody in this locker room has one common goal, and don’t s--t else matter," Green added. "And that’s the problem that the other 29 teams got."