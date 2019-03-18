Ex-Packers CB Bashaud Breeland Reportedly Signs Contract with Chiefs

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland agreed to a one-year contract Monday.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported the news, while Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports had the length of the contract.

Breeland, 27, spent the 2018 season with the Green Bay Packers. He recorded 20 tackles and two interceptions while being limited to seven games due to injury.

The Packers signed Breeland in September after his contract fell apart with the Carolina Panthers. Breeland had initially agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Panthers but failed his physical after injuring his foot on vacation.

"It was very tough, you know what I mean?" Breeland told reporters in September. "To have a deal like that taken away just for a freak accident, not even football-related, it was devastating. But at the same time, it made me who I am. So I don't really regret it."

The Clemson product spent his first four seasons in Washington, where he started 58 games and was an integral part of the secondary. He set a career high in 2016 with three interceptions.

The Chiefs will hope adding Breeland on a one-year "prove it" deal becomes one of the better bargains of free agency. A healthy Breeland could help stabilize a Kansas City secondary that was often seen as the weakness on the roster last season.

At the very least, it's a low-risk move for a Chiefs team that needs to hit a quiet home run or two in free agency to get its defense at a championship level.