James Rodriguez 'Very Happy' at Bayern Munich, Expects Real Madrid Talks

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

James Rodriguez has said he wants to stay with Bayern Munich beyond the end of his loan spell this summer and expects them to discuss a permanent deal with parent club Real Madrid.

Rodriguez was asked about his future after he bagged a hat-trick in Bayern's 6-0 win over Mainz on Sunday.

He told Sport1 (h/t AS): "Nobody knows what the future brings. The clubs will hold talks. I'm very happy, and I feel comfortable here. Kovac is a good coach. I am sure we can still win many titles with him."

After Robert Lewandowski had fired Bayern ahead just three minutes into the game, Rodriguez doubled their lead when Leon Goretzka chested a ball into his path.

Kingsley Coman made it 3-0 before the break. Rodriguez picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the area with his second, and he had his hat-trick with a deft chip over Florian Muller before Alphonso Davies rounded out the scoring.

Here's a look at the highlights (U.S. only):

As football statistician Dave O'Brien observed, it was a fine performance from the Colombian, which left Bundesliga content manager Alex Chaffer in awe:

Rodriguez reflected on the win, which kept Bayern top of the table ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference:

The 27-year-old joined Bayern on a two-year loan in 2017, and he has since contributed 15 goals and 20 assists in 62 appearances.

With Zinedine Zidane now back as Real Madrid manager, it's little wonder Rodriguez would rather stay in Germany.

In 18 months under the Frenchman, Rodriguez made 32 starts in all competitions and played just 35 minutes of UEFA Champions League football from the quarter-final stage onwards, despite Real winning the competition twice in that time.

Returning to the Santiago Bernabeu to spend most of his time on the sidelines will hardly appeal, and Zidane will likely be content for him to remain with Bayern.