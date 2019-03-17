Video: Lou Williams Drains Deep Game-Winning 3-Pointer as Clippers Beat Nets

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

While some basketball fans are turning their attention to March Madness, Lou Williams did his best to keep the focus on the NBA with his own dramatic finish Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard beat the buzzer on a long three-pointer to give his team the 119-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets:

Nets forward Jarrett Allen had tied the game on a dunk with 5.3 seconds left, but Williams clearly didn't want to see overtime, as he scored the game-winner from way downtown.

Williams finished with a team-high 25 points as the Clippers (41-30) continue to battle for playoff position. D'Angelo Russell had 32 points and 10 assists for the Nets (36-36), which suffered its third loss in a row.