Video: Lou Williams Drains Deep Game-Winning 3-Pointer as Clippers Beat Nets

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12: Lou Williams #23 of the LA Clippers shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 12, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

While some basketball fans are turning their attention to March Madness, Lou Williams did his best to keep the focus on the NBA with his own dramatic finish Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard beat the buzzer on a long three-pointer to give his team the 119-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets:

Nets forward Jarrett Allen had tied the game on a dunk with 5.3 seconds left, but Williams clearly didn't want to see overtime, as he scored the game-winner from way downtown.

Williams finished with a team-high 25 points as the Clippers (41-30) continue to battle for playoff position. D'Angelo Russell had 32 points and 10 assists for the Nets (36-36), which suffered its third loss in a row.

