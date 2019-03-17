Video: Lou Williams Drains Deep Game-Winning 3-Pointer as Clippers Beat Nets

Video: Lou Williams Drains Deep Game-Winning 3-Pointer as Clippers Beat NetsMarch 18, 2019
While some basketball fans are turning their attention to March Madness, Lou Williams did his best to keep the focus on the NBA with his own dramatic finish Sunday night.
The Los Angeles Clippers guard beat the buzzer on a long three-pointer to give his team the 119-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets:
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?
When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game
15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend
14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points
The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!
Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games
KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center
Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter
Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points
Nets forward Jarrett Allen had tied the game on a dunk with 5.3 seconds left, but Williams clearly didn't want to see overtime, as he scored the game-winner from way downtown.
Williams finished with a team-high 25 points as the Clippers (41-30) continue to battle for playoff position. D'Angelo Russell had 32 points and 10 assists for the Nets (36-36), which suffered its third loss in a row.
Shai Coming on Strong Lately for Clippers