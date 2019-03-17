Image: Joe Thomas Looks Like a Different Person 1 Year After Browns Retirement

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Joe Thomas spent 11 seasons in the NFL playing with a nonstop mauling tenacity that made him a future Hall of Famer.

It seems he's taken that tenacity and transferred it to reshaping his body in his post-playing days.

Former Browns teammate Andrew Hawkins shared a side-by-side photo of Thomas' incredible transformation.

Yes, we checked.

No, these are not two different people.

That jacked dude is the same Joe Thomas who protected the blind side of Derek Anderson, Charlie Frye, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden...*deep breath*...Thad Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III and DeShone Kizer.

(Related: I think I just dropped 10 pounds typing out all of those names.)

Thomas, who retired following the 2017 season, was listed at 312 pounds. He revealed he already lost 50 pounds last July when he appeared on NFL Network.

"I was more eager to lose weight than almost anything in retirement," Thomas said.

Thomas said he'd eat to keep enough calories in his body to keep weight. Last March, he revealed he'd eat an entire sleeve of Girl Scout cookies before going to bed at times.

Now it appears all Thomas is crushing is protein shakes.