2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Montez Sweat Diagnosed with Heart Condition

Former Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat received an extra look from doctors at the NFL Scouting Combine after concerns about a pre-existing heart condition, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The doctors eventually cleared him to participate in Indianapolis after deeming the condition "low-risk," but it was not previously known publicly and was enough for an additional thorough look.

"Because of privacy issues we are not allowed to comment specifically," his agents said in a statement. "But I will tell you that this is not news. Montez is the same person that was medically cleared to play and dominate the SEC, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL combine. No change in health and no change in domination!"

Sweat took advantage of his opportunity to play in the combine, turning heads with a 40-yard dash run of 4.41 seconds. He also posted a 125-inch broad jump and 36-inch vertical jump, via NFL.com.

This has helped him rise up draft boards, where he is now considered a potential top-10 pick.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted Sweat would go No. 8 overall in his latest mock draft.

It could have been different if combine doctors prevented the prospect from competing in activities in Indianapolis. This happened with top prospect Maurice Hurst last season, who was diagnosed with a heart condition and held out of drills at the combine.

He was cleared medically for his pro day later that month, but he still dropped to the fifth round in the 2018 draft despite being considered a first-round talent by many.

Hurst ended up starting 10 of 13 games as a rookie for the Oakland Raiders.

Teams will have to decide how to treat the latest news from Sweat. At the very least, team personnel will likely have to take a closer look before selecting the defensive end.