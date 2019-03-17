Rory McIlroy Erases Slow Start to Win Players Championship 2019 at 16 Under

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy capped off an excellent weekend of golf by winning the 2019 Players Championship with a score of 16 under par.

The final round began with McIlroy tied with Tommy Fleetwood for second place. He overcame a slow start Sunday with four birdies on the back nine, including two straight on Nos. 15 and 16 that moved him into sole possession of the lead.

After reaching the 18th green in two shots, McIlroy played it safe by two-putting for par to seal the win and his first PGA Tour title since last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

