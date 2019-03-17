Rory McIlroy Erases Slow Start to Win Players Championship 2019 at 16 Under

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 17, 2019

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the sixth hole during the final round of The PLAYERS Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2019 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy capped off an excellent weekend of golf by winning the 2019 Players Championship with a score of 16 under par.

The final round began with McIlroy tied with Tommy Fleetwood for second place. He overcame a slow start Sunday with four birdies on the back nine, including two straight on Nos. 15 and 16 that moved him into sole possession of the lead.

After reaching the 18th green in two shots, McIlroy played it safe by two-putting for par to seal the win and his first PGA Tour title since last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Woods Says He's 'Right on Track'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Woods Says He's 'Right on Track'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Finishes 6 Under at Players Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Finishes 6 Under at Players Championship

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Rahm Leads McIlroy at Players Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Rahm Leads McIlroy at Players Championship

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rory Trails by 1 Shot After Players Championship Rd 3

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Rory Trails by 1 Shot After Players Championship Rd 3

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report