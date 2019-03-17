Tiger Woods Says He's 'Right on Track' After 2019 Players Championship

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Tiger Woods didn't have the week he wanted at The Players Championship, but he was encouraged with his play after shooting a three-under 69 in Sunday's fourth round.

"It's right on track," Woods told reporters. "I feel like I'm able to shape the ball both ways, which I'm going to need [at Augusta National]. Just need a few more putts to go in, but that's about it."

Woods finished the tournament at six under overall, putting him in a tie for 30th place. He shot at least 70 in each of his first three rounds before catching fire off the tee and putting himself in a position to succeed Sunday.

"I'm excited the way I drove it," he said. "I drove the ball well this week. I drove it not quite as long on the weekend with a little bit cooler temperatures, but I was driving it pretty straight and I was able to shape the golf ball both ways with all three of my woods, which was good to see."

Woods' finish is his worst of any 2019 PGA Tour event. His previous worst was taking 20th at January's Farmers Insurance Open. On the flip side, Woods has not been better than 10th in any event.

The former world No. 1 will return to the course one more time before the Masters at the WGC-Dell Technologies match-play event. He's won the match-play event three times but not since 2008, which is also the last year in which he won a major.

Tiger previously withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month because of a neck strain.

"I needed that," Woods said. "I needed to get that organized, and as I was telling you guys earlier in the week, if my back gets tight, it's going to go up the chain, and so I got to start at ground zero and get my lower back moving properly and get everything good and after that everything will take care of itself."

Woods' last Masters victory came in 2005.