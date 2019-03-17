Redskins Rumors: Ex-Giants, Jaguars OT Ereck Flowers to Visit Washington

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Free-agent offensive tackle Ereck Flowers is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Washington Redskins on Sunday night.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update on Flowers, who finished the 2018 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after spending the first three-plus years of his NFL career as a member of the New York Giants.

The 24-year-old Miami native struggled to live up to expectations after the Giants selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Flowers started 46 of a possible 48 games across his first three years in New York, but he lost his starting job early in the 2018 campaign, leading to his release in October. The Jags signed him less than a week later to fill a void at left tackle, where he started seven games over the season's final two months.

"I expected [the release], it wasn't a shock to me," he told reporters after joining Jacksonville. "I actually was looking forward to another opportunity."

Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's 50th-best tackle for the 2018 season. He rates tied for 35th at the position in approximate value since his rookie year in 2015, per Pro Football Reference.

So, while Flowers may not have become the long-term franchise left tackle New York expected when it picked him inside the top 10, he's still provided starter-level production in the NFL.

He'd likely compete with Morgan Moses for the Redskins' starting right tackle job if he signs in Washington. Trent Williams is the team's starter on the left side.