EPL Table: 2019 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 31 Matches

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday after a 2-1 victory over struggling Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The win sees the Reds move two points clear of defending champions Manchester City, although they have now played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

Chelsea's hopes of finishing in the top four took a blow as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

The visitors were the better side in the first half, but Everton improved and goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Marco Silva's side a much-needed three points.

Sunday's Results

Fulham 1-2 Liverpool

Everton 2-0 Chelsea

Premier League Standings (games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool, 31, +52, 76

2. Manchester City, 30, +58, 74

3. Tottenham Hotspur, 30, +25, 61

4. Arsenal, 30, +24, 60

5. Manchester United, 30, +18, 58

6. Chelsea, 30, +17, 57

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 30, +2, 44

8. Watford, 30, -2, 43

9. West Ham United, 31, -5, 42

10. Leicester City, 31, -3, 41

11. Everton, 31, +1, 40

12. Bournemouth, 31, -13, 38

13. Newcastle United, 31, -9, 35

14. Crystal Palace, 30, -5, 33

15. Brighton & Hove Albion, 29, -10, 33

16. Southampton, 30, -16, 30

17. Burnley, 31, -24, 30

18. Cardiff City, 30, -30, 28

19. Fulham, 31, -41, 17

20. Huddersfield Town, 31, -39, 14

Sunday Recap

Liverpool needed a late penalty from James Milner to see off the challenge of Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Reds took the lead through Sadio Mane's 17th Premier League goal of the season after 26 minutes.

The Senegal international guided the ball past goalkeeper Sergio Rico after Roberto Firmino had cut the ball back to him to continue his fine goalscoring form:

However, Fulham hit back in the second half after a mix-up in the Liverpool defence. A poor clearance from Milner led to confusion between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, allowing Ryan Babel to nip in and level for the Cottagers:

Liverpool managed to restore their lead seven minutes later after another error, this time in the Fulham defence.

Rico spilt a shot from Mohamed Salah and then brought down Mane as he went for the ball.

Milner made no mistake from the spot to hand Liverpool a first away Premier League win since January:

It was a sloppy and lethargic showing from Jurgen Klopp's side after their midweek UEFA Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

However, they simply could not afford to drop points and managed to grind out the victory that keeps their title challenge on course.

Chelsea dominated the first half at Goodison Park but could not find a way past Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

Former Toffee Ross Barkley received a hostile reception from the home fans as he returned to his former club:

Eden Hazard went close with a shot that was deflected on to the post, while Gonzalo Higuain had an effort that looked destined for the back of the net cleared from near the goalline.

Pedro did manage to beat Pickford just before half-time, but his effort was correctly disallowed for offside.

Everton looked a different team after the break and took the lead within minutes of the restart.

Dominic Calvert-Lewis' header from Sigurdsson's corner was only parried by Kepa Arrizabalaga, allowing Richarlison to nod the loose ball home:

Marco Alonso fired an effort into the side-netting and Pickford saved well from Higuain as Chelsea went in search of an equaliser.

However, Everton doubled their lead after Alonso conceded a penalty for a foul on Richarlison.

Sigurdsson saw his initial spot-kick saved by Kepa but reacted quickly to net the rebound and secure the win that will relieve some of the pressure on Silva.