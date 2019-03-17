FA Cup 2019: Quarter-Final Results, Scores and Updated Schedule, Fixtures

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion completed a remarkable comeback to beat Millwall on penalties and book their place in the semi-finals of the 2019 FA Cup on Sunday.

Chris Hughton's side were 2-0 down with just two minutes of normal time remaining but late goals from Jurgen Locadia and Solly March forced a draw and sent the match into extra-time.

Neither team could come up with the winner as the tie then went all the way to penalties. Brighton eventually prevailed 5-4 to end the Championship side's dreams of FA Cup glory.

Here's a look at the semi-final draw:

The ties are to be played at Wembley Stadium on the weekend of April 6/7.

Sunday Recap

Millwall started the game strongly with striker Lee Gregory looking particularly lively against Premier League opposition.

Brighton took their time to grow into the game but began to dominate as the first half wore on, although they lacked the quality in attack to carve out clear chances.

Anthony Knockaert looked Brighton's most likely source of inspiration with his delivery into the box, but Beram Kayal could not come up with a finish to beat goalkeeper David Martin.



A mix-up in defence at the the start of the second half almost saw Brighton concede a comedic goal.

Shane Duffy attempted to shepherd the ball back to Mat Ryan but saw the goalkeeper smash the ball straight at his defender and the loose ball almost fall for Gregory

Millwall started to gain the upper hand and broke the deadlock with a little over 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

A corner in from the left found Pearce at the far post, and he powered a header home despite the presence of four Brighton players and the goalkeeper on the line:

Millwall then added a second nine minutes later, Wallace skipped into the penalty area and picked out O'Brien to slot the ball past Ryan at the far post.

The hosts looked set for victory but Brighton showed remarkable resolve to produce two late goals and force the game into extra-time.

Substitute Locadia gave the Seagulls hope on 87 minutes by firing home a loose ball to set up a nervy finish.

March then completed the comeback with virtually the last kick of the 90 minutes.

The midfielder sent in a free-kick that slipped through goalkeeper Martin's fingers and flew into the back of the net:

Neither side could come up with a winner during the 30 minutes of extra-time, although Brighton had the better of it against a tiring Millwall side who lost Shane Ferguson to a red card for a nasty foul on Lewis Dunk late on.

Locadia did manage to get the ball in the back of the net with just minutes remaining but was denied by the offside flag, in what appeared to be a harsh call, as the game went to penalties.

Glenn Murray missed the first penalty for Brighton, but Ryan saved from Mahlon Romeo and Jake Cooper fired over the bar to give the Seagulls victory and a trip to Wembley to face Manchester CIty.