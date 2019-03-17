Ryan Giggs Says Juventus Move Will Help Aaron Ramsey Emulate Gareth Bale

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has backed Aaron Ramsey to find success at Juventus, saying the Arsenal midfielder can emulate Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

Ramsey will join the Bianconeri on a free transfer in the summer, and Giggs believes he'll benefit from the move, noting Juventus' excellent facilities and status as a world-class club, per the Press Association (for Sky Sports):

"You've seen what it [going abroad] has done for Gareth.

"It will be a great experience for Aaron, and he is going to a great club, the biggest in Italy.

"Look at the facilities Juventus have got; they are a massive club.

"He is playing well at the moment, and [leaving Arsenal] has not affected him."

Ramsey is the second player in the current Wales squad to complete a high-profile move away from the Premier League, after Bale did so in 2013. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has gone on to win the UEFA Champions League four times and elevated his play for the national team as well.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Ramsey will follow in the footsteps of John Charles, arguably Wales' greatest-ever player, who became a club legend at Juventus.

The 28-year-old was linked with a switch to the Bianconeri throughout the first half of the season and signed a pre-contract in February, bringing an end to more than a decade at Arsenal.

His play of late hasn't suffered, and fellow professional Peter Crouch believes it highlights what a mistake the Gunners have made in letting him go:

FourFourTweet have also been impressed with his professionalism:

Giggs also discussed rising star Rabbi Matondo, another player who has decided to move to the continent to further his career.

The 18-year-old made the switch to Schalke in January and surprised his coach with the decision:

"I was slightly surprised when he went, but Rabbi is a talent

"He has electrifying pace, and that always keeps you interested. Obviously after that you have to develop.

"If a full-back works you out, you have to have that Plan B, but he can hurt teams.

"It is great he has had that different experience, like I've touched on with Rambo, and gone to a different country."

Wales will face Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly on March 24 before starting their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Slovakia four days later.

The side has been drawn into Group E, which also contains Croatia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.