Players Championship 2019 Leaderboard: Live Look at Sunday Scores, Predictions

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jon Rahm will start the final round of the 2019 Players Championship with a one-shot lead, as the Spaniard leads a stacked field of contenders into the last day of action.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood sit one shot back at 14-under, while Jason Day chases the leader by three shots. Dustin Johnson is tied for sixth at 10-under and another star to keep an eye on during the final round.

Here's a look at the leaderboard at the start of Sunday's action:

For a live look at the leaderboard, click here.

Rahm Looks to Build on Saturday's Excellence

The 24-year-old Rahm powered his way to the top of the leaderboard with a stunning round of golf on Saturday, as he flirted with the course record and eventually carded a round of eight-under.

He carded a single bogey on the front nine and was nothing short of spectacular on the back nine, where he recorded an eagle on the 11th and nearly aced the 17th:

Known as one of the most physically gifted player on the tour, Rahm has already won two PGA Tour events during his young career and has steadily improved his consistency. He's in a great position for the biggest win of his career, but faces some stiff competition on Sunday.

Golf writer Jason Sobel noted the list of top contenders looks tasty:

McIlroy and Fleetwood carded identical rounds of two-under on Saturday, overcoming poor starts to keep close to the leader. Both showed good mental strength to bounce back from issues with their short game, a good omen for Sunday.

McIlroy's back-nine could have looked a lot better if he found the fairway with more consistency, as his driving accuracy sat under 30 percent. If he can improve on that, he may just be the favourite to win the title.

Day won't be far behind, however. The Australian finished Round 3 four-under and sits just three shots behind Rahm.

His putter is one of the biggest weapons on the tour, and he believes it could be the difference on Sunday, per Evin Priest:

He's been striking the ball well but missed several birdie putts on Saturday, and improvements there could lead to a second Players Championship title.

Prediction: Fleetwood gets hot on the front nine and gets the win.