Nicolas Castillo, Club America Beat 10-Man Chivas 2-0 in Liga MX

Jam Media/Getty Images

Club America left no doubt in their 2-0 Clasico Nacional win over Chivas Guadalajara at Estadio Chivas on Saturday night. It was a nightmare that Chivas fans in attendance had seen just three days prior when Club America defeated Chivas by the same score in Mexican Copa MX quarterfinals.

Scoring started early when forward Nicolas Castillo acrobatically headed in a cross from midfielder Renato Ibarra to put Club America up 1-0 in the third minute.

Trouble mounted for Chivas when midfielder Jesus Molina was sent off with a red card, leaving the team to try to mount a comeback with only 10 men. Instead, Club America doubled the deficit when Castillo struck again—this time assisting forward Andres Ibarguen on a goal in the 50th minute.

Chivas was not able to recover.

With the loss, Chivas fell to just 1-4-1 in their last six matches, while Club America has now won three in a row.

Last year's Clasico Nacional matchup in September ended in a 1-1 draw, but the rivalry has remained heated all the same leading up to this season's matches. Ahead of Wednesday night's Copa match, Chivas legend Adolfo "Bofo" Bautista provoked Club America players on Twitter.

Club America midfielder Mateus Uribe dismissed Bofo, and the current Chivas players could not back up Bofo's trash talk on the field on Wednesday or Saturday.

This was a big blow to Chivas, as Jose Cardozo's club fell to 11th place and out of qualifying position for the Liguilla. According to Tom Marshall of ESPN FC, Chivas fans could be heard shouting for the firing of Cardozo at Saturday's final whistle.

Meanwhile, Club America moved into fourth place at 6-1-4.