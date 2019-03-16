Bassmaster Classic 2019: Weigh-In Results and Saturday Leaderboard

Hal Yeager, Associated Press

The 2019 Bassmaster Classic continued in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, and Jacob Wheeler took the lead with another stellar showing.

Here's a look at the top 10 as well as some notable results from Day 2.

2019 Bassmaster Classic Leaderboard—Saturday

1. Jacob Wheeler: 10 fish (32-6)

2. Mark Daniels Jr.: 10 fish (31-14)

3. Chris Zaldain: 9 fish (30-12)

4. Ott DeFoe: 10 fish (30-5)

5. Michael Iaconelli: 10 fish (28-9)

6. Wesley Strader: 10 fish (28-0)

7. Roy Hawk: 10 fish (27-10)

8. Justin Lucas: 10 fish (27-0)

9. Jesse Wiggins: 10 fish (26-10)

10. Jacob Powroznik: 10 fish (26-7)

*Full leaderboard available on the official Bassmaster Classic website.

Saturday Action

Wheeler, who was fourth entering Saturday after catching five fish for 14 pounds and 11 ounces, caught five more fish for 17 pounds and 11 ounces to take the slight lead over Mark Daniels Jr.

Daniels is within close distance, however, as he took over the Berkley Big Bass with a six-pound, three-ounce catch. He reeled in one last fish before time wound down, per Ronnie Moore of Bassmaster.com:

Wheeler and Daniels are friends and roommates on the road, per Craig Lamb of Bassmaster.com.

Chris Zaldain is third on the list thanks to the Bassmaster Classic's best one-day performance of 21 pounds and 12 ounces. Home-state angler Ott DeFoe, who led after Friday, is still in contention at fourth.

Michael Iaconelli is in fifth and even took an early lead, per Bassmaster:

Moore noted how quickly Iaconelli's success arrived on Saturday:

Two-time defending Bassmaster Classic champion Jordan Lee has struggled out of the gate and is just 42nd.

The Bassmaster Classic wraps up on Sunday.