Video: Watch Tiger Woods Poke Fun at Kevin Na at 2019 Players Championship

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The infamous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is home to many emotions, with the most prominent ones being anger and despair after a golfer misses the island green for the water during The Players Championship.

Laughter and happiness reigned during the Tiger Woods-Kevin Na pairing, however, as the two shared a fun moment on the island green during the third round on Saturday.

Na, who struggled with the putter all day en route to shooting six over for the round, seemingly guided his birdie putt into the hole with his body language before picking it up lightning-quick.

Woods, who endured his own Players frustrations by shooting a quadruple-bogey at No. 17 on Friday, got a kick out of Na's motion. He then emulated the 35-year-old for his own made putt before the two pounded fists and laughed their way off the green.

Na shot eight over on the first 15 holes and lost nearly three strokes putting for the round, per the PGA Tour's strokes gained: putting metric, including one putt from less than three feet on the ninth. So it's understandable why he was desperate to see one go in.

For his part, Woods is essentially playing out the tournament with no chance at winning it all, so it's nice to see him having keeping a great attitude and having fun with the competition on the treacherous hole.