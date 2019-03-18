Where Missing the Playoffs Will Rank Among LeBron James' Career Lows

1 of 6

It's not that anyone expected James and the Cavaliers to win the 2018 Finals, but a sweep at the hands of what appeared to be a vulnerable Golden State Warriors team and the implications that came with it represented a low point for James.

Golden State went a perfect 12-0 through the 2017 Western Conference playoffs before beating the Cavs in five games in the Finals. Now, this Warriors team sputtered to 12-5 to get to the championship round, nearly losing to the Houston Rockets in the West Finals. Stephen Curry missed the first six games of the playoffs with an MCL sprain and didn't look close to 100 percent.

Cleveland sensed this and nearly stole Game 1 on the road before George Hill missed a free throw at the end of a tie game which led to JR Smith now-infamously forgetting the score and dribbling the clock out.

The low point for James came in the locker room after, as he punched a white board in frustration and "pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand."

"What happened? Self-inflicted, postgame after Game 1," James said after being questioned about the cast on his right hand following the sweep.

"Very emotional. For a lot of different reasons, understanding how important a Game 1 is on the road for our ballclub, what would that have done for us, the way we played, the calls that were made throughout the course of that game.

"I had emotions on [how] the game was taken away from us. I had emotions of you just don't get an opportunity like this on the road versus Golden State to be able to get a Game 1, and I let the emotions get the best of me. Pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand, so that's what it is."

After putting up 51 points on 19-of-32 shooting from the field (59.4 percent) and 3-of-7 from deep (42.9 percent) in Game 1, he finished the last three games with 28.3 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent overall and 27.3 percent from three. Clearly, the hand affected him.

This series would also prove to be his last for the Cavs, ending with a sour note following a mostly positive four years back in Cleveland.