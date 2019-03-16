NFL Rumors: Chris Conley, Cedric Ogbuehi Agree to Jaguars Contracts

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed receiver Chris Conley and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, the team announced on Saturday.

Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

Conley had teased a decision early Saturday morning:

A 2015 third-round pick, Conley never fulfilled his potential with the Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared on the rise after his 530 receiving yards in 2016, but a 2017 Achilles injury limited him to five games.

He had 32 receptions for 334 yards and five touchdowns last year. Of note, the 6'3", 205-pound wideout found the end zone just once through his first three seasons.

Ogbuehi, meanwhile, is coming off a disappointing stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was recovering from an ACL injury when Cincinnati drafted him 21st overall in 2015, and he never lived up to the billing.

The 6'5", 308-pound lineman was the Bengals' starting right tackle in 2016 and moved back to left tackle in 2017. According to Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle, Ogbuehi allowed 78 combined pressures during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Cincinnati didn't pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, and he appeared in just two games in 2018.

The 26-year-old lineman was willing to accept the "bust" label while noting a change of scenery could be best for everyone involved.

"As of now that is what you should be throwing around," Ogbuehi said in December 2018, per Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It's just now about proving them wrong in the future, and that's what I'm excited to do."

These are just the Jaguars' latest moves to try to improve an offense that ranked 27th in 2018. The team previously signed Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract, with $50.1 million in guarantees.

Jacksonville (5-11) finished last in the AFC South last year after they made it to the AFC Championship Game the previous season.