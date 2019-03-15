Rams Rumors: Ex-Jaguars QB Blake Bortles to Visit on Monday After Being Cut

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, who was released in March after five seasons with the team, is visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, per Mike Silver of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old would back up starter Jared Goff, who helped lead the Rams to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl LII appearance last season.

Bortles nearly led his Jags team to a Super Bowl the year before, but like Goff, his season ended with a crushing postseason defeat to the New England Patriots.

A 10-6 season and 2017 AFC Championship Game appearance seemed to foreshadow more success for the Jags in 2018, but the bottom fell out on Jacksonville en route to a 5-11 campaign.

Bortles was benched twice for Cody Kessler as he finished just 29th in adjusted yards per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. This week the Jags signed ex-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year deal, effectively ending Bortles' tenure in Jacksonville.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.