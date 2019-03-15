Bassmaster Classic 2019: Weigh-in Results and Friday Leaderboard

Hal Yeager/Associated Press

The 2019 Bassmaster Classic got underway in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday, with Ott DeFoe coming away as the biggest winner of Day 1 as he sits atop the leaderboard.

Below is a look at the overall standings as well as a glimpse at the latest action from Knoxville.

2019 Bassmaster Classic Leaderboard — Friday

1. Ott DeFoe: 5 fish (20 pounds-0 ounces)

2. Roy Hawk: 5 fish (17-11)

3. Clifford Pirch: 5 fish (16-11)

4. Justin Lucas: 5 fish (16-7)

5. Jacob Wheeler: 5 fish (14-11)

T6. Brent Chapman: 5 fish (14-8)

T6. Mark Daniels Jr.: 5 fish (14-8)

8. Todd Faircloth: 5 fish (13-9)

T9. Bobby Lane Jr.: 5 fish (13-4)

T9. Jacob Powroznik: 5 fish (13-4)

*Full leaderboard available on the official website of the Bassmaster Classic



An impressive haul on Friday has DeFoe sitting in first place with some breathing room.

Coming off a sixth-place finish a year ago, DeFoe put himself in prime position to place even higher this time around by reeling in 20 pounds worth of fish on Day 1. That haul was highlighted by a six-pounder:

That helped put him more than two pounds clear of second-place Roy Hawk (17 pounds, 11 ounces).

Hawk, meanwhile, has a one-pound lead over Clifford Pirch (16 pounds, 11 ounces)—but then the standings start to tighten up. Justin Lucas sits just four ounces back of Pirch in fourth, while the difference between fifth and ninth is just more than a pound and a half.

Of note, two-time defending champ Jordan Lee has some work to do if he is going to complete the three-peat. He sits all the way back in 33rd after managing just eight pounds and six ounces on his five fish.

Last year, Lee ended Day 1 in third place with 18 pounds and 10 ounces, but he wound up finishing the tournament with 47 pounds and one ounce. He serves as proof that a lot can change over the next two days.